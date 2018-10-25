JUST IN
Business Standard

Aircel-Maxis case: ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram under PMLA

CBI and ED are investigating how Karti Chidambaram allegedly managed to get clearance from the FIPB in the Aircel-Maxis deal when his father was the Union finance minister in 2006

IANS  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the Rs 35 billion Aircel-Maxis deal case naming former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and a few others.

The supplementary prosecution complaint was filed before a special court in the Patiala House Courts Complex.

The chargesheet named Chidambaram, S Bhaskararaman, the chartered accountant of Chidambaram's son Karti, Aircel Televentures Ltd, Augustus Ralph Marshall, a resident of Malaysia, and others as accused in the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).    
 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED are investigating how Karti Chidambaram allegedly managed to get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in the Aircel-Maxis deal when his father was the Union Finance Minister in 2006.    
First Published: Thu, October 25 2018. 15:28 IST

