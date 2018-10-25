YSR Cong's chief Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed in the arm at Vizag airport

-
ALSO READ
Dr Reddy's Q1 net profit sees six-fold growth to Rs 4.76 billion
Dr Reddy's awaiting earnings trigger; resolution of FDA-related issues must
Dr Reddy's signs definitive agreement to sell its API business in Hyderabad
Dr Reddy's recalls cholesterol lowering Atorvastatin tablets in the US
Indivior's shares rise after US court blocks Dr Reddy's generic drug
-
YSR Congress leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was Thursday injured when he was attacked by a man with a sharp-edged object at the airport at Vishakhapatnam, official sources said.
Reddy, the leader of the opposition in the Andhra Pradesh assembly, received a minor injury on his shoulder and is doing fine, they said.
Initial report said the assailant was employed at the airport canteen, but no official confirmation was immediately available.
He has been taken into police custody.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU