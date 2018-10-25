JUST IN
YSR Cong's chief Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed in the arm at Vizag airport

Initial report said the assailant was employed at the airport canteen, but no confirmation has been received yet

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam 

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: @ysjagan)
YSR Congress leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was Thursday injured when he was attacked by a man with a sharp-edged object at the airport at Vishakhapatnam, official sources said.

Reddy, the leader of the opposition in the Andhra Pradesh assembly, received a minor injury on his shoulder and is doing fine, they said.

Initial report said the assailant was employed at the airport canteen, but no official confirmation was immediately available.

He has been taken into police custody.
