YSR Cong's chief Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed in the arm at Vizag airport

Y S Jagan Mohan was Thursday injured when he was attacked by a man with a sharp-edged object at the airport at Vishakhapatnam, official sources said.

Reddy, the of the opposition in the assembly, received a minor injury on his shoulder and is doing fine, they said.

Initial report said the assailant was employed at the airport canteen, but no official confirmation was immediately available.

He has been taken into police custody.