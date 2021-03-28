AISA calls for vaccination of students, teachers and support staff

-
The All India Students' Association on Sunday called for free vaccination of students, teachers and support staff of all educational institutions "to save another academic year from destruction".
The student body also demanded that all educational institutions be reopened with adequate safety measures so that physical classes can resume.
In a statement, AISA alleged that the "ill-planned" lockdown last year "destroyed the learning and teaching process" in schools, colleges and universities and online education resulted in students dropping out due to the lack of access to internet and smartphones.
"As the Modi government has pompously publicised the developed vaccine and announced vaccination of senior citizens, the All India Students' Association demands the following: students, teachers and staff of schools, colleges and universities of the country must be given free vaccination for COVID. All campuses must be reopened immediately with all adequate safety measures," it said.
"The second wave of COVID is being cited as the reason by various university/college administrations and the government to close down colleges and universities which were slowly reopening in a phased manner," AISA said.
It claimed the "real reason" behind keeping educational institutions closed is to "ensure the growth of online education and profits for corporates.
