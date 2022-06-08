Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in India over remarks on Prophet

The intelligence agencies have asked all the states to be on high alert after terror outfit in the Subcontinent (AQIS) in a letter threatened suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi amid controversy over the remarks by leaders on Prophet Mohammed.

Referring to controversial remarks made by spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the letter, dated June 6, said, “A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself, Muhammad al Mustafa, Ahmad al Mujtaba, and his noble and pure wife, the mother of the believers, Sayyidah Ayesha bint Abu Bakr as Siddeeq in the most vile and evil manner on an Indian TV channel.

In response to this affront, the hearts of Muslim all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution.”

“We warn every audacious and impudent foul mouth of the world, especially the Hindutva terrorists occupying India that we shall fight for the dignity of our Prophet, we shall urge others to fight and die for the honour of our Prophet, we shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Prophet," the letter added.

The group further threatened that they kill those who insult Prophet and will bind explosives with their bodies to blow away those who dishonour.

Sharma's comments, made in a TV debate, and Naveen Jindal's now-deleted tweets, sparked a Twitter trend, with an uproar in Gulf countries condemning her statements and summoning Indian ambassadors.

Sharma, who was a national spokesperson, claimed that her comments were a reaction to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev"' (Lord Shiva) as she could not tolerate it.