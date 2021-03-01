All 3rd round samples from Delhi zoo test negative for avian influenza

All samples of bird droppings collected from Zoo in the third round of serological surveillance have tested negative for virus, authorities said on Monday.

According to the officials, the Zoological Park (NZP) had sent these samples to the Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for checking.

"This is the second time when the serological surveillance results of NZP for Avian flu have come negative," an official said.

Earlier six serological samples of Zoological Park sent to NIHSAD, Bhopal, on January 19 were found negative for virus.

The fourth round of serological surveillance samples will be collected on March 4 by a team of Animal Husbandry (AH) Department of government and sent to NIHSAD.

"NZP has been consistently following protocols and monitoring the health and hygiene of enclosures and wetland areas," the official said.

Last month four serological samples of bird droppings collected from Zoo were found positive for virus.

In an official statement on February 9, the NZP had said that all safety measures are being taken and the zoo will remain closed.

It had said that surveillance will continue, and samples collected would be sent for further serological examinations.

Zoo is already closed and will continue furthermore, it had said.

