Fuel price: Vehicles to be off the road for 12 hours on March 2 in Kerala

A 12-hour vehiclestrike



against rising in the country would be held in from 6 AM on March 2.

All trade unions, except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) which is affiliated to the BJP, would take part in the strike called for by the unions.

The state-run KSRTC, private bus owners association and commercial vehicles would be off road, a press release from the Samyukta Samara Samithi (joint protest committee) of the unions said here.

The committee has requested allprivate vehicles also to stay off the road to express solidarity with the protest.

"In 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi first came to power, the petrol price was Rs 75 per litre and diesel Rs 57 for a litre. Now, the cost is above Rs 94 and Rs 89 respectively," the panel said.

This is affecting the common man, it said.

The SSLC, plus-two, among others, on March 2 have been rescheduled for March 8, state government said.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technology University too has postponedthe exams in view of the strike.

