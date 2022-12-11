JUST IN
Bamboo plantation drive to be launched in Maharashtra's Latur on Monday
International nature conservation agency announces new Green List sites
Cyclone Mandous effect: Rains, cloudy skies in B'luru and other districts
NGT seeks response from MoEFCC on pollution done by slaughterhouses
Kerala seed farm declared as first carbon neutral farm in the country
Study finds climate change can cause itchy eyes, runny nose
Himalayan Fritillary among 29 new threatened species in India: IUCN
NTPC declares commercial operation at Ettayapuram Solar PV project in TN
HC allows felling of 20,000 trees for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
Extreme heat waves may break human survivability limit in India: World Bank
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
19 state legislatures have less than 10% women lawmakers: Govt data
Business Standard

All 8 cheetahs adapting well, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said all eight cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh were fine and adapting well to their new home.

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Environment ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Sheopur (MP) 

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change
Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change

Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said all eight cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh were fine and adapting well to their new home.

The eight were flown in from Namibia in southern Africa on September 17 as part of an ambitious species reintroduction project and they were released into their enclosures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day.

Yadav, who held a review meeting with researchers, scientists and forest officials in KNP during the day, tweeted, "Happy to note that all eight cheetahs are adapting well and the vision of PM Narendra Modi of turning an ecological wrong into ecological harmony is taking shape."

The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district in present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947, and the species was declared extinct from the country in 1952.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 23:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.