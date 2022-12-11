All 8 cheetahs adapting well, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said all eight cheetahs in Kuno National Park in were fine and adapting well to their new home.

The eight were flown in from Namibia in southern Africa on September 17 as part of an ambitious species reintroduction project and they were released into their enclosures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day.

Yadav, who held a review meeting with researchers, scientists and forest officials in KNP during the day, tweeted, "Happy to note that all eight cheetahs are adapting well and the vision of PM Narendra Modi of turning an ecological wrong into ecological harmony is taking shape."



The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district in present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947, and the species was declared extinct from the country in 1952.

