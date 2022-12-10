JUST IN
Business Standard

NGT seeks response from MoEFCC on pollution done by slaughterhouses

NGT has recently sought a response from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and others while hearing a petition regarding the pollution caused by slaughterhouses

Topics
National Green Tribunal | Environment ministry | air pollution

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

National Green Tribunal
National Green Tribunal

The National Green Tribunal has recently sought a response from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and others while hearing a petition regarding the pollution caused by slaughterhouses.

The petition claimed that slaughterhouses contributed immensely to pollution besides damaging the environment.

It said whenever a new slaughterhouse was to be established, it was necessary to examine its impact on the environment according to the 2006 Environment Impact Assessment notification brought out to scrutinise all information about a project or activity and its potential adverse impacts on the ecology of a region.

The petition argued that slaughterhouses and processing units must be brought within the ambit of the notification.

A bench comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said it was a "substantial question" related to environment.

"Let respondents No. 1 (MoEF&CC)...file their response, if any, within one month," the bench said.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on January 10.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 22:22 IST

