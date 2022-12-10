JUST IN
Kerala seed farm declared as first carbon neutral farm in the country
Study finds climate change can cause itchy eyes, runny nose
Himalayan Fritillary among 29 new threatened species in India: IUCN
NTPC declares commercial operation at Ettayapuram Solar PV project in TN
HC allows felling of 20,000 trees for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
Extreme heat waves may break human survivability limit in India: World Bank
Environment minister tables Wild Life (Protection) Bill in Rajya Sabha
GRAP Stage III revoked in entire NCR with immediate effect
Most Asian countries behind biodiversity targets for protected areas: Study
UN summit: Scientists warn nations not to repeat past mistakes on nature
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Study finds climate change can cause itchy eyes, runny nose
Business Standard

Kerala seed farm declared as first carbon neutral farm in the country

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared a seed farm, located in Aluva here, as the first carbon neutral farm in the country

Topics
Kerala | Carbon emissions | agriculture in India

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared a seed farm, located in Aluva here, as the first carbon neutral farm in the country.

A significant reduction in carbon emission has helped the seed farm, under the Agricultural Department, achieve the carbon neutral status, he said making the announcement.

The total amount of carbon emission from the farm, located at Thuruthu in Aluva, in the last one year was 43 tons but its overall procurement was 213 ton, he said.

Compared to the emission rate, as many as 170 tons of more carbon have been procured at the farm, which helped it to be declared as the first carbon neutral seed farm in the country, the Chief Minister explained.

"Carbon neutral farms will be set up in all 140 Assembly constituencies...Efforts have already been launched to make 13 farms in Kerala carbon neutral," he said

Carbon neutral agricultural methods would be implemented through women's groups and such interventions would be made in the tribal sector as well, Vijayan said.

Even as the state moves towards the goal to achieve food self-sufficiency, plans to maintain ecological equilibrium are also equally important, the Chief Minister said.

As many as 30 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture and this can be prevented and climate change can be regulated through carbon neutral agricultural practices, he added.

State Agriculture Minister P Prasad and Industries Minister P Rajeeve were among those who took part in the programme.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 22:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.