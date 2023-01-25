All security measures in place for BJY along Jammu-Srinagar highway: CRPF

-
ALSO READ
Rains, landslides force closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road
Manish Tewari joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic due to landslides, bad weather
Drenched in rain, Rahul Gandhi says nothing can stop Bharat Jodo Yatra
Ex-RAW chief AS Dulat joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi
-
Security forces are on alert and have put in place all measures along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for the safety of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, officials said on Wednesday, a day before it is scheduled to reach Kashmir.
CRPF Deputy Inspector General (Operations), South Kashmir, Alok Avasthi said the force is anyway always on alert.
"We are more alert as far as the Bharat Jodo Yatra is concerned. Otherwise also, we are alert always. Whoever travels on the highway should feel safe, we have taken all security measures," he told reporters in Pulwama.
Asked about the security measures for Republic Day, Avasthi said any intelligence about attempts to vitiate the peace here will be acted upon strongly.
"We are fully alert. If there are intelligence inputs of any element trying to disrupt peace, we will destroy those elements," the CRPF officer said.
Earlier, the CRPF distributed sewing machines among beneficiaries who had approached the CRPF helpline 'Madadgaar'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU