PM Modi greets people of Himachal pradesh on state's formation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people of Himachal Pradesh on the state's formation day.
Hardworking people of the state, full of natural beauty, have also been dedicated to serving the country, he said while wishing them.
Himachal became the 18th state of the Indian Union on January 25, 1971 and has since done well on various development indicators.
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 10:37 IST
