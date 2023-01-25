JUST IN
Young voters are future of Indian democracy, says CEC Rajiv Kumar
Software for e-inspection of digitised judicial files launched at Delhi HC
Court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 were killed
Farmers are backbone of Indian economy: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
No screening of BBC documentary on PM at JNUSU office; power, internet cut
PepsiCo Foundation, CARE bring global women farmer programme to Bengal
Railways added 653 speed restrictions in H1FY23, but removed just 184
SC panel questions need to revive oil palm plantations in Andamans
GM Mustard: It's risk factor which concerns us more, observes SC
Always supported talks between India, Pak to ensure peace in South Asia: US
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
After Shehbaz Sharif's statement, India invites Pak for SCO meeting: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi greets people of Himachal pradesh on state's formation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people of Himachal Pradesh on the state's formation day

Topics
India Prime Minister | Narendra Modi | Narendra Modi speech

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi greets people of Himachal pradesh on state's formation day
PM Modi greets people of Himachal pradesh on state's formation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people of Himachal Pradesh on the state's formation day.

Hardworking people of the state, full of natural beauty, have also been dedicated to serving the country, he said while wishing them.

Himachal became the 18th state of the Indian Union on January 25, 1971 and has since done well on various development indicators.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Prime Minister

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 10:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.