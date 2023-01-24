JUST IN
Allahabad HC grants bail to man who threatened to demolish Gyanvapi
Wheat prices hit fresh record high following delay in stock release
Large companies must take responsibility to handhold MSMEs: Piyush Goyal
Off-beaten destinations in India top trending on Airbnb in 2022
Almost 25-30% products sold in India spurious with counterfeiting: Report
Tech-tonic shift: Google reworking terms of mobile app distribution
PM Modi names 21 islands in Andaman and Nicobar after decorated soldiers
Assam to book men under POCSO Act for marrying girls aged less than 14
Construction of pre-fab shelters begins for displaced families in Joshimath
Hit-and-drag case: Delhi court extends custody of five accused by two weeks
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Large companies must take responsibility to handhold MSMEs: Piyush Goyal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Allahabad HC grants bail to man who threatened to demolish Gyanvapi

Besides approving the bail plea, the court also invoked a ban on his arrest

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Allahabad High Court | Varanasi

IANS  |  Prayagraj 

allahabad hc

The Allahabad High Court has approved the anticipatory bail plea of Vishwa Hindu Sena general secretary, Digvijay Choubey, who had threatened to demolish the disputed Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.

Besides approving the bail plea, the court also invoked a ban on his arrest. Digvijay Choubey had threatened to "make the condition of Gyanvapi like Babri".

However, the anticipatory bail has been granted until the police file the chargesheet.

The bail plea was heard by Justice Subhash Chand Sharma.

In August 2022, Choubey had announced to perform religious rituals on the disputed premises. He also threatened to demolish the disputed premises. He was arrested after a case was filed against him at the Bhelupur police station in Varanasi.

--IANS

amita/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU