Allotment of govt accommodation is being rationalised: Hardeep Singh Puri

-
ALSO READ
A new high in the sky, domestic travellers touch 143,811: Hardeep Puri
Estimated 9,488 pilots required in next five years: Hardeep Singh Puri
Bidding for Air India to be done on enterprise value: Hardeep Singh Puri
Air India earned Rs 2550 crore from Vande Bharat flights till Aug 31: Puri
Fare limits to remain in place for another three months: Hardeep Singh Puri
-
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the allotment of government accommodation is being "rationalised" and the Centre has moved away from the approach of "patronage".
The minister's remarks come against the backdrop of the ministry asking leading artistes, including Padma Shri awardee Bharat Shivaji, to vacate their government allotted residences.
Speaking at the launch of web portal and mobile app 'e-Sampada', Puri said, "We have moved slowly from an overall approach in government of extending patronage, giving it (accommodation) to people... there was never a scheme," Puri told reporters in response to a question.
In October this year, around 27 eminent personalities, including artists, dancers and musicians had been sent notices from the Union housing and urban affairs ministry to vacate their government allotted accommodations across Delhi by December 31, "failing which eviction proceeding will be initiated as per Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act".
"People even didn't know for how long they have been there (in government accommodation), Puri said.
"One such category is hitting the news lately, where you look at it, the original allotment was made 30 years ago, 40 years ago. Also there was a stipulation that their earning would be below a certain threshold and they have acquired their own homes... All that is now being rationalised," the minister also said.
About the 'e-Sampada' initiative, the ministry said the new application provides a single window for all services, including allotment for over one lakh government residential accommodations, office space allotment to government organisations in 45 office complexes in 28 cities, booking of 1,176 holiday home rooms and venues like 5, Ashoka Road for social functions among others.
Puri said this is a significant step towards promotion of e-governance to boost transparency and accountability in providing various Estate Services like allotment, retention, regularisation and no dues certificate.
He also said 'E-Sampada' is developed to simplify processes and bring uniformity in the system across India, adding that it will promote ease of living for the Centre's officers and its departments as all services can be availed online on a single window with a live tracking of applications.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU