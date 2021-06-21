Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid pandemic: Lieutenant Governor

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir prepares for Amarnath Yatra, 600,000 pilgrims expected
Protesting J-K transporters decide to resume operations; seek meet with LG
No threat to Amarnath yatra, all security measures being ensured: J&K DGP
Puri Rath Yatra to be held without devotees for second year in a row
Pope Francis, top Iraq Shiite cleric deliver message of coexistence
-
In the wake of the Covid pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided that the annual Amarnath Yatra will be kept symbolic, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday.
He also directed officials to make arrangements so that devotees can virtually attend the morning and evening aartis' at the Himalayan cave shrine.
This will allow them to pay obeisance while avoiding travel and exposure to the infection, the lieutenant governor (L-G) said.
Sinha said that at the shrine all traditional religious rituals shall be performed according to past practice.
The decision to keep the pilgrimage symbolic was taken after discussions with members of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU