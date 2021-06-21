Karnataka aims to vaccinate every citizen in state by end of the year

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka Budget: Revenue deficit estimated to be Rs 15,134 crores
Karnataka: Will continue as CM for next two years, says Yediyurappa
Covid cases in Karnataka breach 1-mn mark; reports 4,234 new infections
LIVE updates: BJP-backed candidates leading in Karnataka panchayat polls
Covid-19: Vaccination for 18-44 age group to begin from May 10 in Bengaluru
-
Karnataka aims to vaccinate every eligible citizen by the end of December and make the state free from COVID-19, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
He was speaking at an event organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, wherein Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa flagged off the Laiksa Maha Abhiyana.
"PM Narendra Modi has suggested to organise an accelerated vaccination drive to mark the Yoga Day. Today we have set a target to inoculate about 7 lakh people in a single day. Our aim is to vaccinate every eligible citizen by the end of December and make the state free from COVID-19," Sudhakar said.
He informed that over 1.86 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far in 13,000 vaccination centres across the state.
"We have a stock of about 15 lakh doses of Covishield and 6-7 lakh doses of Covaxin in the state. More than 1.86 crore doses have been administered so far in 13,000 vaccination centres across the state. Even if we achieve 70-80 doses per centre we will meet our target. Active participation from citizens is crucial for the success of the vaccination drive," he said.
Stating that awareness about the importance of vaccines has increased in the state now, he recalled that initially people were hesitant but gradually the hesitancy has come down. "People have now realised that vaccines are the best way to protect ourselves from the virus," the minister said.
He further stated that the state government is not hiding any data as the Central government itself has praised Karnataka for its transparency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU