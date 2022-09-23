Amazon Great Indian Festival goes live; check what's new this year here

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live. For Prime users, the sale started a day earlier on September 22. Other users can now buy various items at attractive discounts.

Customers shopping on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale can avail of offers by using the cards of the partner banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI). A 10 per cent discount can be directly availed using debit or credit cards.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, the e-commerce giant claims to sell products from over a million sellers.

Amazon has also provided a new "live chat" feature in this year's sale. The shoppers can directly chat with the executives from the company and get their queries resolved in real-time. They can also know about additional offers and limited-offers deals.

By shopping in the sale, the customers will be awarded "Diamonds", which can be redeemed later for cashback. The Diamonds can also be earned by watching videos on miniTV, playing games on FunZone, and using .

Additionally, those who activate and use the Amazon Buy Now, Pay Later offer will get a flat cashback of Rs 150 with an instant credit of up to Rs 60,000.

During this Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, several laptop brands, including Apple, Lenovo, MI, HP, Samsung, LG, Dell, ASUS, and Redmi, are giving heavy discounts and introducing new models.

Customers can buy the 12 (64 GB variant) for Rs 42,999 at the sale. A discount of Rs 3,000 can be availed using an Card and bonuses. This can bring down the effective price of the phone to Rs 39,999.

The sale will continue till September 30.



Here are some of the best offers live now on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale:



