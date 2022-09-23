JUST IN
Apple's Chinese vendors to soon be allowed to set up plants in India
Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT review: Great headphones minus extravagant frills
South Korean carrier SK Telecom tops 5G download speed globally: Report
Apple releases iOS 16.0.2 update to address camera shake issue, other bugs
Microsoft CEO confident about Activision deal approval, handling of economy
FB users sue Meta for tracking them on iOS devices via in-app browser
Instagram resolves issues that caused brief outage, disruption on platform
Why are download speeds higher than upload speeds?
Apple to announce festival season offers on September 26: Details here
Microsoft to launch new Surface series of laptops on October 12
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple's Chinese vendors to soon be allowed to set up plants in India
Business Standard

Amazon Great Indian Festival goes live; check what's new this year here

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, the e-commerce giant is claiming to sell products from over a million sellers

Topics
Amazon Great India Sale | E-commerce firms | iPhone

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

At Amazon India’s headquarters in the World Trade Centre in Bengaluru, the atmosphere in the ‘war room’ is electric as the employees of the American e-commerce firm get ready to start the ‘Great Indian Festival’ (GIF)

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live. For Prime users, the sale started a day earlier on September 22. Other users can now buy various items at attractive discounts.

Customers shopping on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale can avail of offers by using the cards of the partner banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI). A 10 per cent discount can be directly availed using SBI debit or credit cards.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, the e-commerce giant claims to sell products from over a million sellers.

Amazon has also provided a new "live chat" feature in this year's sale. The shoppers can directly chat with the executives from the company and get their queries resolved in real-time. They can also know about additional offers and limited-offers deals.

By shopping in the sale, the customers will be awarded "Diamonds", which can be redeemed later for cashback. The Diamonds can also be earned by watching videos on miniTV, playing games on FunZone, and using Amazon Pay.

Additionally, those who activate and use the Amazon Buy Now, Pay Later offer will get a flat cashback of Rs 150 with an instant credit of up to Rs 60,000.

During this Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, several laptop brands, including Apple, Lenovo, MI, HP, Samsung, LG, Dell, ASUS, and Redmi, are giving heavy discounts and introducing new models.

Customers can buy the iPhone 12 (64 GB variant) for Rs 42,999 at the sale. A discount of Rs 3,000 can be availed using an SBI Card and bonuses. This can bring down the effective price of the phone to Rs 39,999.

The sale will continue till September 30.

Here are some of the best offers live now on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale:

Product Effective Price
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (phone) Rs 11,999
OPPO F21s (phone) Rs 22,999
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue colour (phone) Rs 28,499
ASUS Vivobook 15 laptop Rs 44,990
Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop Rs 44,999
Fujitsu CH Series laptop Rs 59,990
Canon EOS 6D Mark camera Rs 1,62,490
Nikon D7500 camera Rs 86,690

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon Great India Sale

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 15:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU