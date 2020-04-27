Amazon strengthens tie-up with Railways for faster delivery of essentials

said it has bolstered its partnership with Indian to transport consignments via rail across the country. The aim is to enable faster and reliable delivery of essentials to customers. The e-commerce giant is leveraging the ’Covid-19 Parcel Special Trains’ introduced by the Indian to ramp up its operations to 55 lanes during the lockdown period.

The firm said this is another step towards a long-term partnership between and Indian which is focused on developing the rail network to supplement the road and air networks for transportation of customer packages with improved speed and reliability.

“In these unprecedented times, we understand the importance of ensuring that critical supplies reach our customers across the country. With the support of ‘Covid-19 Parcel Special’ trains introduced by the Indian Railways, we are confident that we can further fulfil customer orders with enhanced speed and capacity,” said Abhinav Singh, Director–Amazon Transportation Services,





Indian Railways, with support from the Railway Board and zones across Western, Central, Northern, Eastern, South Central, Southern, South Eastern, North East Frontier, North Western and South Western have created a proactive solution to support transportation during the lockdown. Amazon said this enhanced network will enable sellers in Amazon India’s network to ship their products across the country and keep their businesses running, thereby, allowing people to access a more diverse selection of essential products.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Amazon India and offer services of ’Covid-19 Parcel Special Trains’ to ensure that the essential needs of the public across the country are met and fulfilled by Amazon. We will continue to build on this partnership to help the industry service customers during this critical period,” said an official at the Indian Railways.

To serve the communities while also ensuring the safety of its associates, Amazon said it has always innovated processes to prioritize the delivery of items that are of high priority for customers. In 2019, Amazon India had partnered with Indian Railways for inter-city transportation of e-commerce packages on 13 lanes. Previously, the company had also partnered with the Indian Railways to set up pickup kiosks for customers in Kolkata and Mumbai.



Amazon’s rival Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday said on Twitter that it "is proud to have partnered with IndianRailways to transport essential goods from Bengaluru to Mumbai as part of IRTS SETU, a voluntary initiative of IRTS ( Traffic Service) officers, using Special Parcel Trains to meet consumers' needs. We look forward to a continued partnership.”