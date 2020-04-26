Battling Covid-19: Start-ups chip in to resolve India's ventilator crisis

The pandemic has created a healthcare crisis of epic proportions across the globe. With over 1.4 million cases worldwide, there is a dire need for adequate respiratory support. India has less than 50,000 ventilators which will be insufficient to deal with the rising (Covid-19) cases in the country.



In a situation like this, several start-ups are coming up with unconventional systems and indigenous ventilators to solve this problem.



One such start-up is Bengaluru-based InnAccel Technologies. The medtech startup has developed a one-of-a kind CPAP system which is non-invasive and can run without electricity as it has a six-hour battery backup, and an ability to ventilate with ambient air in case oxygen is not available. CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) system could act as a backup ventilation system when a ventilator or trained staff for intubation is not immediately available.



“We had developed a neonatal CPAP system which was designed for premature babies and we built Saans Pro on that platform for adults in a span of two months,” says Siraj Dhanani, founder of InnAccel Technologies.





Weighing around 5 kgs, Saans Pro has been tested in a rickshaw and was able to maintain the air pressure for 12 hours so it can also be used on patients on the go, claims Dhanani. The company has a patent over the product, which can also be manually powered in adverse conditions. The company has the capacity to produce 1,000 such CPAP systems in a month and will start manufacturing from May.



“CPAP is currently being used by most of the Italian health practitioners. Mild to moderate cases of respiratory failure can be managed on CPAP. It has a hood which reduces the chances of dissemination of the virus giving protection to healthcare workers,” says Vimal Bharadwaj, a medical practitioner at the Department of critical care medicine at in Bengaluru.





A Mumbai-based 3D printing start-up Extrudify Technologies has recently manufactured a ventilator splitter that allows one ventilator to support up to two patients under emergency use authorisation during times of acute equipment shortages such as the current Covid-19 pandemic. Two ventilator splitter devices are needed for each ventilator, one on the intake and one on the return. They split the airflow to the ventilator, acting as a Y connector. “We have managed to get the device stimulated with ventilators and test lungs at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre,” says Harsh Sanghvi, founder of Extrudify Technologies. This technology was first used in the US after the Food & Drug Administration gave emergency authorisation allowing ventilators to be modified using a splitter tube.



However, Indian experts say splitters should only be used when there is no other way out. “No one with certainty can say there won’t be any cross infection using a ventilator splitter. A lot of filters are used to avoid any spread of infection but knowing the nature of coronavirus, a human error could lead to a transmission,” says Somesh Mittal, CEO of a private hospital in Bengaluru.



Domestic firms are also sourcing ventilator parts from within the country to manufacture ventilators at a much lower cost.

Rajkot-based CNC machine tools maker, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd has developed an indigenous ventilator costing about one-sixth of what is presently available in the market.





Named Dhaman-1, which means a blower that pumps the air, the ventilator has been developed within just 10 days at Jyoti CNC's Rajkot facility and costs Rs 1 lakh against Rs 6 lakh charged per piece in the market. According to the company's chairman and managing director, Parakramsinh Jadeja an initial 1,000 units of ventilators will be donated to the Gujarat government for Covid-19 and other needy patients.



What makes the ventilator cost efficient is that instead of importing parts, which is usually done in manufacturing ventilators, the company sourced parts from around 26 different companies across the country and deployed a team of 150 engineers to develop a pressure controlled ventilators which have been tested on a patient in an Ahmedabad hospital with positive results.

Aerobiosys Innovations, a start-up incubated at Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) has also developed a low-cost, portable, emergency-use ventilator called Jeevan Lite. Priced at Rs 1 lakh, it can be remotely operated through a phone app.



“Its wireless connectivity and remote monitoring make it unique and better equipped to meet the demands of a pandemic situation like the Covid-19 infection,” says Renu John, head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at IIT Hyderabad.



Noida-based start-up AgVa Healthcare has come up with another cost effective and portable ventilator which is less than a foot in height. The company has ramped up production and will be manufacturing 10,000 units per month. The device weighs 2.5 kgs and is priced at Rs 1.5 lakh.