Amid Omicron scare, Goa experts' committee recommends restrictions

An experts' committee on COVID-19 set up by the government on Monday suggested some restrictions in the coastal state to curb the pandemic, including night curfew if the numbers rise.

The experts' committee is headed by acting Dean of Medical College and Hospital Dr J P Tiwari.

We have recommended restrictions be imposed. Since the emergence of omicron variant, it was recommended if the positivity rate crosses 3.5 per cent, then night curfew should be imposed, Dr Dhanesh Volvoikar, a member of the committee, told PTI.

"The committee has also recommended that all tourists checking into hotels should provide RT-PCR negative certificates. Checking at the state borders must be made more stringent," he said.

Meanwhile, the state's task force for COVID-19, headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, will meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the recommendations of the experts' committee, an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)