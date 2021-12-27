Covid-19: Maha reports 26 new cases of Omicron; state tally up to 167

Maharashtra on Monday reported 26 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the state tally of those infected with the new strain to 167, the health department said.

As many as 11 of the new cases of Omicron, marked as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO, were detected in Mumbai. Twenty-six new cases of the Omicron variant have been reported from Maharashtra today, the health department said in a bulletin.



Giving the break-up of 26, the bulletin said Mumbai reported 11 cases, Raigad (Panvel Municipal Corporation) - five, Thane Municipal Corporation - four, Nanded - two. Nagpur, Palghar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (in Thane district) and Pune rural reported one case each. With this, a total of 167 patients infected with Omicron have been detected in the state so far, it added.

