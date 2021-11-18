Amid rains, road to Lord Balaji shrine in Tirumala shut, flight service hit

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi says visiting Kashmir Valley feels like coming home
Kartarpur Corridor reopens, pilgrims long to visit historic shrine
FrontRow raises $14 million in funding from Eight Roads Ventures, others
Gadkari favours raising speed limits on expressways to 140 km/hour
Heavy rains lash Mumbai; train, bus services hit due to water-logging
-
: The ghat roads leading to the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here has been indefinitely closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday evening due to incessant rains, an official of the temple said.
The stairway leading to the hill-temple also has been closed, the official told PTI.
Besides, air traffic has been affected. Tirupati airport director S Suresh told PTI that two passenger flights from Hyderabad and Bangaluru scheduled to land at Renigunta airport here had to return due to bad weather today.A flight from New Delhi to Tirupati was cancelled following the inclement weather, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU