Amid rains, road to Lord Balaji shrine in Tirumala shut, flight service hit

: The ghat roads leading to the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara at near here has been indefinitely closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday evening due to incessant rains, an official of the temple said.

The stairway leading to the hill-temple also has been closed, the official told PTI.

Besides, air traffic has been affected. Tirupati airport director S Suresh told PTI that two passenger flights from Hyderabad and Bangaluru scheduled to land at Renigunta airport here had to return due to bad weather today.A flight from New Delhi to Tirupati was cancelled following the inclement weather, he said.

