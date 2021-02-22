Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, restrictions imposed in Nagpur till March 7

minister Nitin Raut



on Monday said strict restrictions have been set in place in district in view of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting, the district guardian minister said schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain shut from Tuesday till March 7, while major markets will not open on Saturdays and Sundays during this period.

Marriage halls will be non-operational from February 25 to March 7, and social, political, cultural events will also not be permitted, he added.

The district administration has been directed to ramp up COVID-19 testing to tackle the surge.

As on Sunday, had a COVID-19 tally of 1,43,133 and an active caseload of 5,997.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)