Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, restrictions imposed in Nagpur till March 7

-
ALSO READ
Nagpur records single-day spike of over 1,300 new coronavirus cases
Nagpur district reports 385 fresh coronavirus cases, 401 recoveries
Maharashtra: Nagpur University to conduct exams via app from October 1
Nagpur coronavirus update: Case count goes up by 540; tally crosses 90,000
Nagpur coronavirus update: 236 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths reported
-
Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut
on Monday said strict restrictions have been set in place in Nagpur district in view of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting, the district guardian minister said schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain shut from Tuesday till March 7, while major markets will not open on Saturdays and Sundays during this period.
Marriage halls will be non-operational from February 25 to March 7, and social, political, cultural events will also not be permitted, he added.
The district administration has been directed to ramp up COVID-19 testing to tackle the surge.
As on Sunday, Nagpur had a COVID-19 tally of 1,43,133 and an active caseload of 5,997.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU