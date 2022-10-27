Amit Malviya to file criminal, civil proceedings against 'The Wire'

JUST IN
Malviya said he will file criminal and civil proceedings against 'The Wire', as he accused the news portal of using "forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish" his reputation

Topics
Amit Malviya | The Wire

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP's Amit Malviya
BJP's Amit Malviya (Photo: @amitmalviya)

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya on Thursday said he will file criminal and civil proceedings against 'The Wire', as he accused the news portal of using "forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish" his reputation.

The Wire in a series of news reports, now retracted, had alleged that Meta, the parent company of social media giants -- WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram -- has accorded special privileges to Malviya that enable him to get posts removed from its platforms.

The reports had insinuated that the BJP leader was behind removal of some posts from Instagram.

"After consultation with my lawyers and seeking their advise, I have decided to file criminal and civil proceedings against 'The Wire.' Not only will I be setting the criminal process in motion but I will also sue them in civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation," Malviya said in a statement.

Under scrutiny, including from some experts, over the reports, The Wire last week formally retracted its Meta stories after conducting an internal review of the technical source material used, with the help of external experts.

The news portal also apologised to its readers for slippage in its editorial assessment. "This combination of not fully grasping the complexities of technology and a slippage in editorial assessment of tech-related matter resulted in the publication of stories which did not eventually hold up. For this we owe an apology to our readers," the news portal said.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 20:19 IST

