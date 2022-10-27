BJP should not try to divert attention from garbage issue: Arvind Kejriwal

-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP should not try to divert attention from the garbage issue amid allegations that the Delhi government is spraying poisonous chemicals to remove froth in Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday accused the Delhi government of spraying poisonous chemical to remove froth from the Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja during which devotees take a holy dip in the river.
"The people of Delhi have given us five years to clean the Yamuna. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls will be an election of Delhi's cleanliness and garbage. The BJP should not deviate from the issue. They should give an account of their 15 years," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma also challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna and alleged that the AAP chief's visit to Ghazipur landfill site was a ploy to divert attention from the issue of pollution in the river.
First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 19:54 IST
