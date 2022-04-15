Amit Shah lauds Jairam Thakur's govt for development in Himachal

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi launches Rs 11,000 cr hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh
PM Modi lays foundation of projects worth over Rs 28,000 crores in Mandi
Jute industry lauds govt for retaining reservation norms in packaging
Rohit attributes success to team effort, lauds application of players
Nadda says PM to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur, congratulate HP CM for 100% vax
-
Extending his greeting on Himachal Day to the people of the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur-led government not only doing development in the state but is also cherishing the culture.
Shah took to Twitter to express his views and extended his wishes to the residents of Himachal Pradesh.
"I extend my best wishes to all the residents of Devbhoomi on the occasion of Himachal Day," the Home Minister tweeted in Hindi.
"Under the guidance of Narendra Modi Ji, the government of Jairam Thakur Ji is working to make the state a leader in development along with cherishing the culture of Himachal, the land of natural beauty and spirituality," Shah further said.
Besides Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many Union Ministers, as well as politicians, took to Twitter for wishing the state on the occasion.
Union Minister Hardeep PuriHardeep Singh Puri in a Tweet said, "Greetings to the people of Himachal - the pristine and beautiful hill state on the occasion of Himachal Day..."
Himachal Pradesh became India's 18th state on this day in 1971. Himachal Day is celebrated on April 15. It was on this day in 1948 that Himachal Pradesh was created as a province of India.
On 18 December 1970, the State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by the Parliament and the new state came into being on 25 January 1971. Himachal then became the eighteenth state of the Indian Union. This event is marked by the public holiday of Statehood Day in Himachal Pradesh on January 25th, every year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU