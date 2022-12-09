JUST IN
Amit Shah to meet CMs of Maharashtra, Karnataka on Dec 14: NCP leader

Home Minister Amit Shah will meet chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka on December 14 to soothe tempers on the border dispute between the two states, NCP leader Amol Kolhe said on Friday

Topics
Amit Shah | Karnataka | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Home Minister Amit Shah will meet chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka on December 14 to soothe tempers on the border dispute between the two states, NCP leader Amol Kolhe said on Friday.

Kolhe, a Lok Sabha member from Shirur, was speaking to reporters after meeting Shah along with a delegation of parliamentarians of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) here.

During the meeting, the MVA delegation told Shah that the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka had reached such a stage that it could erupt into full-blown violence.

Kolhe said Shah has called a meeting of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on December 14.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 14:55 IST

