Four-day rain forecast for Bengaluru under cyclone 'Mandous' effect

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and cloudy weather for in view of the effect in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Due to 'Mandous', will receive rain till December 12. There will be cloudy atmosphere and drizzle throughout, the officers stated.

"Deep depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm called Mandous. alert has been given to neighbouring states and it will affect also," stated the .

Karnataka coastal regions and north interior regions are likely to receive heavy with lightning and thunder on December 11 and 12.

Chikkamagalur, Kolar, Mysuru and Tumakuru are also going to receive .

The also said that North Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir will get rain.

South districts of Karnataka will also receive .

