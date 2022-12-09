JUST IN
Business Standard

Four-day rain forecast for Bengaluru under cyclone 'Mandous' effect

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and cloudy weather for Bengaluru in view of the cyclone effect in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

Bengaluru | Cyclone | Rainfall

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and cloudy weather for Bengaluru in view of the cyclone effect in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Due to Cyclone 'Mandous', Bengaluru will receive rain till December 12. There will be cloudy atmosphere and drizzle throughout, the IMD officers stated.

"Deep depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm called Mandous. Cyclone alert has been given to neighbouring states and it will affect Bengaluru also," stated the IMD.

Karnataka coastal regions and north interior regions are likely to receive heavy rainfall with lightning and thunder on December 11 and 12.

Chikkamagalur, Kolar, Mysuru and Tumakuru are also going to receive rainfall.

The IMD also said that North Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir will get rain.

South districts of Karnataka will also receive rainfall.

--IANS

mka/dpb

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 12:47 IST

