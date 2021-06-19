'Ammonia levels in Yamuna rise again, to hit water supply in Delhi'

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday said the water supply will be affected in several parts of the national capital on Sunday due to the rise in ammonia concentration in the Yamuna.

The spike in ammonia levels in Yamuna has largely hit the water production at three main water treatment plants - Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla.

"Water supply will be affected in several areas of the national capital on Sunday morning and evening. Rise in ammonia pollution and high algae in has triggered the crisis," the DJB said in a statement.

Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamala Nagar, Shakti Nagar and NDMC areas, among others will likely face the water shortage.

Other areas include Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining area, Ramleela ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extn, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi.

