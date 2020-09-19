Andaman and Nicobar coronavirus update: 27 cases push tally of to 3,631

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman



and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,631 on Saturday as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Twenty-three infections were detected during contact tracing, while four new patients have travel history, he said.

Thirty-six more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 165 active cases, while 3,414 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 50,035 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 49,901 reports have been received and 134 are awaited, the official added.

