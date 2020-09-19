At 4.2 mn, India has most number of patients to recover from Covid-19

India has the most number of patients to have recovered from Covid-19: its 4.2 million cases putting it ahead of the US, according to health ministry data.

India recorded 95,880 recoveries on Friday: the highest ever in a single day in the last 24 hours. The country comprises nearly 19 per cent of the total recovered cases in the world.

The national recovery rate has increased to nearly 80 per cent even though the country’s total cases exceeded 5.3 million and it added over 93,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

About 60 per cent of the recovered cases were in five states: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These states also account for the maximum share in the total caseload of the country.

Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 22,000 (23 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 11,000 (12.3 per cent) to the single day recoveries. Around 90 per cent of the total recovered cases were reported from 15 states and union territories.

India’s fatality rate for the disease stands at 1.61 per cent.