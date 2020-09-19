JUST IN
Business Standard

At 4.2 mn, India has most number of patients to recover from Covid-19

The national recovery rate has increased to nearly 80 per cent even though the country's total cases exceeded 5.3 million

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
Student undergoes thermal screening before entering an examination centre to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Sector 14, in Gurugram on Sunday.

India has the most number of patients to have recovered from Covid-19: its 4.2 million cases putting it ahead of the US, according to health ministry data.

India recorded 95,880 recoveries on Friday: the highest ever in a single day in the last 24 hours. The country comprises nearly 19 per cent of the total recovered cases in the world.

The national recovery rate has increased to nearly 80 per cent even though the country’s total cases exceeded 5.3 million and it added over 93,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

About 60 per cent of the recovered cases were in five states: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These states also account for the maximum share in the total caseload of the country.

Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 22,000 (23 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 11,000 (12.3 per cent) to the single day recoveries. Around 90 per cent of the total recovered cases were reported from 15 states and union territories.

India’s fatality rate for the disease stands at 1.61 per cent.
First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 11:50 IST

