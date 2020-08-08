JUST IN
Andaman-Nicobar reports 99 new Covid cases; virus enters unaffected island

The number of COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 1,222 after 99 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours in the archipelago

Press Trust of India  |  Port Blair 

The number of COVID-19 cases

in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 1,222 after 99 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours in the archipelago, officials said on Saturday.

Seventy patients also recovered from the disease during the period.

The union territory now has 778 active cases, while 425 have been cured of coronavirus infection so far and 19 died.

Meanwhile, coronavirus entered Nicobar district, comprising 22 islands including 12 uninhabited ones, as seven government employees were infected with it, they said.

These seven people, who recently returned from Port Blair, were admitted to a hospital in Car Nicobar, the administrative headquarters of Nicobar islands.

Till now, Nicobar district was coronavirus-free and heads of local tribal villages said they would not allow outsiders to its islands from now on.

The union territory has three districts - South Andaman, North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar.

