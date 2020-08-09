JUST IN
Authorities start clearing 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate near Chennai
Business Standard

Andaman & Nicobar to play important role in self-reliant India scheme: PM

PM Modi said 12 islands of Andaman and Nicobar have been selected for high-impact projects, with an emphasis on boosting trade of sea-based, organic and coconut-based products of the region

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
A day before inaugurating a submarine optical fibre cable facility for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that he will ensure that the region faced no problem in getting virtually connected to the outside world as he highlighted his government's various development initiatives for the union territory.

Speaking at an interaction with BJP workers from the distant region, he noted that the islands are “strategically” located and can become a key centre for global sea trade, stressing that the central government is working to make it a blue economy hub and also an important place for maritime startups.

Modi said 12 islands of Andaman and Nicobar have been selected for high-impact projects, with an emphasis on boosting trade of sea-based, organic and coconut-based products of the region.

The region will play an important role in his government's self-reliant India project and the growth of new India, the prime minister said, while referring to the ongoing work to expand Port Blair airport and boost air connectivity.

Over 300 km of national highway in the region is expected to be completed in a record time, he said.
First Published: Sun, August 09 2020. 18:25 IST

