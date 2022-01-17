Andhra govt for reducing Covid vax booster dose gap by 3 months

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
-
The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to urge the Central government to reduce by three months, the gap for administering precautionary dose of Covid vaccine.
At the Covid review meeting on Monday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to write a letter to the Central government seeking to reduce the gap from the existing nine months to six months.
The chief minister opined that reducing the gap for precautionary or booster dose by three - four months, would benefit frontline workers and those who provide emergency services and also prevent many people from being hospitalised, state government officials said.
After studying the prevailing Covid situation in the state, the chief minister directed the officials to focus on scaling up vaccination in five districts of East Godavari, Guntur, YSR Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, which have the lowest rate of second dose vaccination. He said vaccination to the age group of 15-18 years has been completed 100 percent in Nellore and West Godavari, and it was 90 percent in other five districts and 80 percent in other four districts and directed the officials to expedite the vaccination process in Vizianagaram and Vishakapatnam districts. He also reviewed on progress of construction works of new medical colleges.
Briefing the chief minister on the state of preparedness, the state health department officials informed the chief minister that they have arranged for 53,184 hospital beds for treating Covid patients. They said only 1,100 people were hospitalised out of 27,000 active cases and only 600 of them needed oxygen support. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to make arrangements for availability of oxygen and medicines.
Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Krishna Srinivas, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, principal health secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, principal health secretary -- Covid management and vaccination Muddada Ravi Chandra, Finance Secretary N. Gulzar, and other officials were present in the review meeting.
--IANS
pvn/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU