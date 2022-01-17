Covid-19: Delhi records 12,527 cases, 24 deaths; positivity rate 27.99%

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: 53.5% in 18-44 age group vaccinated in India, says govt
Covid LIVE: US to ease travel curbs for passengers from EU, UK, says report
Covid LIVE: Kerala reports 19,653 fresh infections, 152 fatalities
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 17,681 new cases, 208 deaths in last 24 hrs
LIVE: Petrol, diesel won't be brought under GST yet, says Sitharaman
-
Delhi reported 12,527 fresh COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.
However, only 44,762 tests were conducted to detect the infection a day ago.
The national capital had reported 18,286 fresh Covid cases and 28 deaths due to the infection on Sunday, while the positivity rate had dropped to 27.87 per cent from 30.64 per cent the previous day.
On Monday, the daily case count stood at 12,527 with a positivity rate of 27.99 per cent, while 24 deaths were also recorded, according to the latest health bulletin.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the city was likely to witness 4,000-5,000 Covid cases less than the number reported on Sunday.
Delhi had reported 20,718 cases and 30 deaths due to the viral disease on Saturday. The city saw 24,383 Covid cases and 34 fatalities on Friday.
On Thursday, the national capital had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike here since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 Covid cases was recorded on April 20 last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU