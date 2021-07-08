Andhra Pradesh adds 2,982 fresh coronavirus infections, 27 deaths

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
-
Andhra Pradesh reported 2,982 fresh cases of Covid-19, while 3,461 recovered from the infection and another 27 succumbed in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.
The infection count in the state has now gone up to 19,14,213, recoveries to 18,69,417 and deaths to 12,946, according to the latest bulletin.
The active cases came down to 31,850, it said.
East Godavari continued to report over 600 cases as it logged 616 afresh in 24 hours.
Chittoor reported 401, West Godavari 363, Prakasam 345, Krishna 298, Guntur 242 and SPS Nellore 208.Kadapa and Visakhapatnam added 120 each while four other districts registered less than 100 each.
Prakasam district saw six fresh fatalities, Krishna five, Chittoor and East Godavari four each and Anantapuramu two in a day.
Six districts reported one fresh Covid-19 death each in 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU