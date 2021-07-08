Andhra Pradesh adds 2,982 fresh coronavirus infections, 27 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,982 fresh cases of Covid-19, while 3,461 recovered from the infection and another 27 succumbed in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The infection count in the state has now gone up to 19,14,213, recoveries to 18,69,417 and deaths to 12,946, according to the latest bulletin.

The active cases came down to 31,850, it said.

East Godavari continued to report over 600 cases as it logged 616 afresh in 24 hours.

Chittoor reported 401, West Godavari 363, Prakasam 345, Krishna 298, Guntur 242 and SPS Nellore 208.Kadapa and Visakhapatnam added 120 each while four other districts registered less than 100 each.

Prakasam district saw six fresh fatalities, Krishna five, Chittoor and East Godavari four each and Anantapuramu two in a day.

Six districts reported one fresh Covid-19 death each in 24 hours.

