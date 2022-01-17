Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: Active Covid-19 cases cross 30,000-mark

-
: Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 30,000 mark to reach 30,182 on Monday as 4,108 fresh positives were added in the state.
In the 24 hours ending 9 am today, 22,882 samples were tested, which turned a positivity rate of about 19 per cent, a four per cent rise over Sunday.
The latest bulletin said 696 infected persons got cured in a day, while no fresh Covid-19 death was reported in the state.
The cumulative positive cases now touched 21,10,388, recoveries 20,65,696 and deaths 14,510, the bulletin added.
Visakhapatnam district reported 1,018 and Chittoor 1,004 fresh infections.
West Godavari registered 46 and Kurnool 85 while the remaining nine added between 100 and 350 new cases each in a day.
