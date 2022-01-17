Nearly 30 mn Covid vaccines administered in Delhi so far: Satyendra Jain

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: 53.5% in 18-44 age group vaccinated in India, says govt
Covid LIVE: US to ease travel curbs for passengers from EU, UK, says report
Covid LIVE: Kerala reports 19,653 fresh infections, 152 fatalities
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 17,681 new cases, 208 deaths in last 24 hrs
LIVE: Petrol, diesel won't be brought under GST yet, says Sitharaman
-
Informing that the vaccination process in Delhi is running smoothly, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that so far, 2 crore 85 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi.
"Out of all eligible people, 100 per cent have received their first dose, around 80 per cent have received their second dose, and 1 lakh 27 thousand have received their booster dose," Jain said."
Jain congratulated the healthcare workers and front-line workers on completion of a year-long vaccination drive.
"About 35,000 of these 1 lakh 27 thousand people are over 60 years old, 32,000 are healthcare workers, and the remaining 60,000 are frontline workers," he said adding, "Those who are eligible must get their second dose of vaccination, as well as the booster dose, as soon as possible."
The cases in Delhi have been declining for the past four days," he said, providing the details on the city's Covid situation.
On January 14, Delhi recorded approximately 24,383 positive cases, while on January 15, the city recorded 20,178 new cases, and on January 16, it recorded 18,286 positive cases. "Today, we can expect far fewer cases than the previous tally. Weekend curfews have played a significant role in this decline. However, this trend indicates that the number of cases in Delhi is decreasing, but the government is still keeping a close eye on Covid cases, and it will take some time to understand the trend forward."
--IANS
rdk/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU