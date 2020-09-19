Andhra Pradesh Covid-19 tally reaches 617,000 with 8,218 additions

Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus



tally touched 6.17 lakh on Saturday as the state completed a total of 50.33 lakh sample tests, returning an overall positivity rate of 12.27 per cent.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, 8,218 fresh cases were reported in the state while 10,820 got cured and discharged.

The latest bulletin said 58 more patients succumbed to the pandemic in 24 hours, taking the total toll to 5,302.

After a total of 5.30 lakh recoveries, the number of active cases reduced further to 81,763, the bulletin added.

East and West Godavari districts reported 1,395 and 1,071 new cases of and had 12,292 and 8,622 active cases respectively.

East Godavari appeared to be slowly progressing towards the one-lakh cases mark, having already registered 85,247 so far.

Srikakulam district crossed 35,000 cases in aggregate on Saturday but had only 5,781 of them active.

Chittoor reported nine fresh fatalities in 24 hours and Krishna seven while Anantapuramu, Guntur, kadapa and West Godavari added five more deaths each to their tally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)