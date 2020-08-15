JUST IN
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: 8,732 new Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths

With 8,732 new Covid-19 cases and 87 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the tally has surged to 2,81,817

With 8,732 new COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the tally has surged to 2,81,817 on Saturday.

As many as 53,712 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, of which 8,732 detected COVID positive, stated the COVID nodal officer in a bulletin.

The total count of COVID recovered cases reached 1,91,117 after 10,414 patients recovered during the same.

According to the bulletin, these 87 deaths were reported from Chittoor, Guntur, East Godavari, West Godavari, Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Krishna districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 2,562 in the state.

First Published: Sat, August 15 2020. 22:05 IST

