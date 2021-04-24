Andhra Pradesh places order for 40 mn doses each of Covaxin, Covishield

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks to bring US-based fast food chain Popeyes to India
Two from India in Asia's 50 best restaurants: Check details here
Justice N V Ramana appointed as next CJI, to assume charge on April 24
Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila to float party in Telangana
Reorganisation of AP districts a ticklish job due to topographic disparity
-
: The Andhra Pradesh government on
Saturday placed an order for purchase of 4.08 crore doses each of Covaxin and Covishield for vaccinating 2.04 crore people in the 18-45 age group from May 1.
Government Principal Secretary (Covid Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravichandra wrote letters to Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Yella and Serum Institute of India Limited CEO Adar Poonawalla in this regard.
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced on Friday that all 2.04 crore people in the 18-45 age group would be given the coronavirus vaccine free-of-cost from May 1.
"Extensive arrangements are made at the State Vaccine Stores (Gannavaram), regional and district vaccine stores with state-of-the-art equipment for maintenance of vaccines and proper linkage of supply and monitoring.
A mechanism to vaccinate over six lakh people per day is already in place in our state,"Ravichandra said in the letter.
The Principal Secretary said the government was committed to vaccinate all people on a mission mode.
"Hence, the vaccine doses may be supplied, as early as possible, directly to the state government and payment shall be made as per the commercials, as per rules," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU