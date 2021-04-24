Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests positive for coronavirus infection

-
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister
Nitin Patel on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection.
Patel, 64, who also holds the health portfolio, was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre here after testing positive.
"I had my RT-PCR test done after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, the result of which is positive. On the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to UN Mehta Hospital," he tweeted.
"I urge all of you who recently came in contact with me to take care of their health," Patel added.
Earlier in the day, he participated in a programme in Gandhinagar which was attended by UnionHome Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He was also with Shah and Rupani on Friday.
Patel had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine around a month ago.
