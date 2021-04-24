Tamil Nadu to impose lockdown on Sunday to break spread of coronavirus

-
It is going to be a total lockdown in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with some exceptions, to curtail the rapid spread of coronavirus in the state.
According to the police, the violators of the lockdown measures will be penalised.
The state government had recently announced several restrictions, including night curfew, ban on tourists at the hill stations and total lockdown on Sundays with essential services exempted.
The government has allowed food delivery from hotels/restaurants between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., 12 noon and 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
While vegetable/meat/fish shops, movie theatres, shopping malls and commercial establishments will remain closed, continuous process industries are allowed to operate.
The state has been witnessing a rapid spike in the number of coronavirus infections ever since the Assembly elections got over on April 6.
The number of active cases is expected to touch 100,000 on Saturday, as it stood at 95,048 on Friday.
