Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally rises to 862,000 with 1,121 fresh cases

Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 tally



rose to 8,62,213 on Sunday after 1,121 fresh cases were added.

The latest bulletin said 1,631 patients got cured and 11 more succumbed in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The total recoveries now increased to 8,41,026 and the toll to 6,938, leaving 14,249 active cases in the state.

After 96.15 lakh total sample tests, the infection positivity rate slid below the nine per cent mark to 8.97 on Sunday.

The five hotspot districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Chittoor reported less than 200 new cases each, four districts less than 100 each and four more added less than 50 each.

Chittoor and Krishna districts recorded two fresh COVID-19 fatalities each while seven other districts reported one more death each, the bulletin added.

