House-to-house survey in Delhi screened 370,000 for Covid-19 on day 1

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
-
A house-to-house Covid-19 survey in Delhi screened more that 3.70 lakh city residents on the first day in order to find out the real picture vis-a-vis the prevalence of the deadly disease, official sources said on Sunday.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that 3,70,729 persons were surveyed on Saturday during the screening, which will conclude on November 25.
The screening exercise involving coordination between the MHA and Delhi Government was undertaken to check people for signs of flu such as fever, sore throat, cough and to seek their travel history.
The aim is to identify people with Covid-like symptoms, and create a comprehensive database and then get them tested.
The plan for the survey was taken was in a high-level meeting on November 15 between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with officials concerned in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in the national capital.
District officials have roped in civil defence volunteers, accredited social health activists (Asha), auxiliary nurse midwife workers, booth-level officials and municipal staff, including licensing inspectors and sanitation workers -- apart from the government health workers who have experience on the job -- in the survey.
After the November 15 meeting, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) increased RT-PCR testing capacity from 27,000 tests per day to 37,200 on Shah's directions. A total of 30,735 RT-PCR samples were collected in Delhi on November 19 compared with 12,055 RT-PCR samples on November 15.
Shah had said that the ICMR and the Delhi government must work together to increase the RT-PCR testing capacity to 60,000 tests by November-end.
Covid-19 cases in Delhi started to rise after October 20. In the week ending November 14, Delhi recorded previously unseen levels of new cases, as daily fatalities hovered close to 100 a day.
Following the inputs from Delhi, the Home Minister had reviewed the situation in the wake of spike in Covid-19 cases, assuring to provide 750 more ICU beds to Delhi and many more steps to fight the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 5,23,117 coronavirus cases so far, including 4,68,143 recoveries and 8,270 deaths. As per the latest 24-hour data, 5,879 more corona patients were detected in Delhi .
--IANS
rak/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU