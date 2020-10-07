Andhra Pradesh to install piped water taps in 3.2 million households: Govt

-
Andhra Pradesh government will install piped water taps, faucets, in 32 lakh households at a cost of Rs 4,800 crore, said Rajya Sabha member Vijay Sai Reddy.
"Extending best civic amenities to people is the aim of Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government," said Reddy.
He said this would be the first phase of the piped water scheme.
In a separate announcement, the parliamentarian said the beachfront of Visakhapatnam would be developed at a cost of Rs 116 crore.
"To be spent on cycling tracks, walking tracks, play area, open gym, amphitheatres, public toilets and beach front maintenance," he said.
Currently, Reddy is accompanying Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on his Delhi visit, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others.
--IANS
sth/rt
