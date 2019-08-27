Annual addition of 4-5 Gw to meet Gujarat's renewable demand: IEEFA

As one of the five leading Indian states in renewable energy, both in terms of existing generation capacity and future potential, Gujarat is set to add 46 gigawatts (Gw) of new capacity by 2029-30, as per a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

Titled 'Gujarat’s Electricity Sector Transformation - A Role-model of India’s Electricity Transition', the report identifies the state as one of five leading Indian domains for in terms of both existing generation capacity and future potential.

While Gujarat lifted its target to 30 Gw from 17 Gw in July 2019, the state could be more ambitious, with India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy estimating its renewable energy potential to be 72.7 Gw, equally balanced between solar and wind energy potential.

IEEFA models renewables additions of 4-5 Gw annually to ensure all of Gujarat’s incremental demand going forward is supplied by renewables. This would be a dramatic shift in Gujarat’s electricity sector composition, with renewables forming 70 per cent of its capacity and 48 per cent of generation by 2029-30.

IEEFA notes the incorporation of nearly 55 Gw of intermittent renewable energy on Gujarat’s electricity network would require very active measures and investment on the grid integration and balancing front.

IEEFA's director of energy finance studies and co-author of the report Tim Buckley said that Indian government's ambitious new renewable energy target of 523 Gw by 2030 was a clear indication of the direction the states must pull towards, in which Gujarat held the potential to lead.

"Although Gujarat has incurred the cost of the recent bailout of its unviable imported thermal coal capacity at Mundra, refocusing efforts on continuing its already promising renewable capacity additions would see the State come out on top as the country’s renewable leader," said Buckley.

Seconding Buckley is the report's co-author and IEEFA's energy analyst Kashish Shah who said that Gujarat could lead the way in transitioning to a low-cost, low-emission electricity system based on renewable energy sources.

"Gujarat is already well in the race for building renewables capacity between states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan with similar renewable energy potential," said Shah.

As per IEEFA, Gujarat is also taking the leadership position in preparing for a massive investment in offshore wind as a step change in cost reductions is achieved over the coming decade. This will provide yet another domestic source of zero emissions generation capacity. Offshore wind also brings a strong diversification and more consistent year-round generation supported by utilisation rates of upwards of 50-60 per cent.

Meanwhile, the institute has recommended a multi-technology approach with storage solutions of pumped hydro and battery storage, flexible gas peakers, demand response management, faster ramping coal power, solar thermal with storage, rooftop solar plus behind-the-meter storage, as well as continued grid expansion and modernisation.