Anti-CAA protests: Sharjeel Usmani granted bail, released from jail

Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani, who was lodged in jail in connection with anti-CAA protests, has been released after a district court granted him bail

Press Trust of India  |  Aligarh (UP) 

Members of various Muslim outfits and political parties take part in the anti-CAA rally in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani, who was lodged in jail in connection with anti-CAA protests, has been released after a district court granted him bail, official sources said on Thursday.

Usmani, who was released on Wednedsay, is the son of a senior faculty member at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The bail order states that Usmani has a very good academic record and was not arrested from the scene of the crime and no incriminating evidence was found on him at the time of arrest, the sources said

Usmani was arrested on July 10 by the ATS in Azamgarh.He was wanted in different cases under various sections of the IPCin connection with the anti-CAA protests at AMU in December last.

Police had then described him as one of the architects of the anti-CAA protests at the AMU.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 15:04 IST

