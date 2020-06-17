Anti-China protests erupt across India to condemn death of Army personnel

Protestors in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi have burned Chinese flag and effigy of the neighbouring country's President Xi Jinping after Indian Army personnel lost their lives during a violent face-off with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in eastern

Demonstrators under the banner of an NGO Vishal Bharat Sansthan raised slogans against President Xi Jinping and shouted -- "Go back from our county".

A similar protest was seen in Patna and Gujarat where people burnt photos of the Chinese President.



"I request Prime Minister to conduct a surgical strike against China in the same way it was done against Pakistan. We have burnt pictures of the Chinese President and their flag to show our rage," said a protestor, Krishna Kumar Singh in Patna.

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise.

Indian intercepts revealed that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.