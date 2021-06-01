Antilia bomb scare: Mumbai police officer Sunil Mane dismissed from service

-
ALSO READ
Sanjay Dutt shares priceless family pictures on Nargis' birth anniversary
Antilia case: Mumbai cop Sunil Mane suspended a day after arrest by NIA
Unfair to judge Guru Dutt by today's standards, says Yasser Usman
Mumbai's new top cop had played key role during 26/11 attacks
Guru Dutt, in sharp focus
-
Mumbai Police inspector Sunil
Mane, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, was dismissed from service on Tuesday, an official said.
Mane became the third officer of the Mumbai Police to be sacked from service after Assistant Police Inspectors Sachin Waze and Riyazuddin Kazi.
A total of four policemen, including the three officers and police constable Vinayak Shinde, have been dismissed from service so far in connection with the Ambani security scare case.
The order of Mane's dismissal from service with "immediate effect" was issued on Tuesday under the Provision of Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution by Mumbai Police Commissioner, the official said.
Mane, who headed Unit-12 of the Mumbai crime branch, was arrested by the NIA in April and placed under suspension.
Mane had been transferred to the local arms section in a reshuffle of crime branch following the arrest of Sachin Waze in the Ambani security scare case.
The NIA had claimed Mane was part of the conspiracy to kill Thane-based businessman Hiran, who purportedly owned the explosives-laden vehicle which was found parked near Ambani's house 'Antilia' in south Mumbai on February 25. Hiran's body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU