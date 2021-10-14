App launched to spread awareness about oral hygiene among children

-
A bi-lingual mobile application Healthy Smile' has been launched to spread awareness about maintaining oral hygiene among children, the AIIMS said on Wednesday.
The initiative of the Department of Pediatric and Preventive Dentistry, through the AIIMS intramural research grant, aims to spread awareness about maintaining oral hygiene of children right from infancy, and also motivate them to brush thoroughly twice a day, according to a statement by AIIMS.
It also gives information on how one can keep dental decay under control by simple home care measures, it said.
The app has a musical two-minute brushing timer with child-friendly colourful panels, motivational songs, preventive dental care tips for all age groups of children, brushing demonstration videos, FAQ's and oral care tips during pregnancy, it added.
Prof Randeep Guleria, director, AIIMS, New Delhi launched this mobile app.
